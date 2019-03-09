OXFORD, Maine — A Maine hunter charged with killing a woman he mistook for a deer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Robert Trundy, of Hebron, entered his plea Tuesday during a hearing in Oxford County Superior Court.

The shooting happened on the first day of deer hunting season for Maine residents in 2017. The 34-year-old victim, Karen Wrentzel, was digging for gemstones on her property when she was shot.

In an affidavit, Trundy told game wardens he thought he was firing at a deer, but he acknowledged he never saw the outline of a deer.

Wardens say he fired from 200 feet (61 meters) away. His attorney contended Trundy made a mistake, but that his actions were reckless.

Wrentzel was shot and killed October 28, 2017 while she was looking for gemstones on her own property in Hebron.

Trundy told officials the day of the shooting that he was hunting in the area of Wrentzels home when he shot at what he thought was, "the ass of a deer." Trundy walked towards the area where he thought the deer was until he realized he might have shot someone. Trundy told officials, "honestly I couldn't go down there."

Family members remembered Wrentzel as an 'unforgettable' life force. They described the 34-year-old as someone who loved life and the outdoors.

"She was carefree and she had a lot of hopes for that land and she wanted to do it all by herself," said her cousin, Arianna Durepos. "She told me one day she wanted to live until she was 101."

Trundy was sentenced to seven years in jail with all but nine months suspended. Trundy will then serve four years on probation.