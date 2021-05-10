Human remains found in Casco

According to State Police, the skeletal remains were found near a home in Casco over the weekend

CASCO, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating the discovery of human remains in Casco over the weekend.

According to a release from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit — South, the skeletal remains were found near a home at 196 Poland Springs Road Saturday afternoon.

Police said a family member was cleaning out the home of their late father— Douglas Scott, 82, who died earlier this year—when the remains were found in an outbuilding on the property. The person called the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department to report what they had found.

A post-mortem examination on the remains began Sunday morning at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Police said additional testing will likely take place throughout the coming weeks. The remains have not been identified.

Police detectives, deputies, and troopers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery, police said. Witnesses and other people of interest are being interviewed.

Crime scene technicians are expected to remain on the scene at the Casco home throughout the day Monday.