Human remains found in Casco identified as missing woman

The cause of Denise Scott-Ramsey's death is pending further studies, the Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Thursday.

CASCO, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video was published Tuesday, May 11

Skeletal remains found near a house in Casco have been identified as Denise Scott-Ramsey, the Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Thursday.

In May, a family member told police they were cleaning out their late father's house at 196 Poland Springs Road when they found the remains in a shed. Their father, Douglas Scott, 82, died earlier in the year.

The family member called the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department to report what they found.

According to probate documents filed in Maine, Douglas Scott Jr. was seeking help finding Denise Ramsey, his sister, nearly six weeks before the remains were found.

Scott Jr. listed the Casco home at 196 Poland Spring Road as his sister's last known address. Probate documents filed by Scott Jr. say family members hadn't heard from Scott-Ramsey for "quite a while."

According to the court probate document, Scott Jr. tried to locate his sister by reaching out to several family members through social media channels, but to no avail. According to the documents, Scott Jr. also reached out to the Social Security Administration to tell them his sister was missing.

Douglas Scott Sr. had four sons and a daughter, according to the Portland Press Herald. The paper's search of court documents showed Scott Sr. died without a will or other instructions for his property.

According to the Press Herald, they published a missing person report on Scott-Ramsey in late March as part of the probate process. The notice listed the Casco home as Scott-Ramsey's last known address.

According to the paper, a probate hearing on Scott Sr.'s estate is scheduled for June 23.