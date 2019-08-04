AUGUSTA, Maine — Police are investigating hunab remains found off Washington Street in Augusta, according to a report in the Kennebec Journal.

Augusta police investigating human remains found Sunday off Washington Street AUGUSTA - City police are investigating human remains found in the woods off Washington Street on Sunday afternoon. Augusta Police Deputy Chief Kevin Lully said bones were discovered by a person walking "beyond the pits" on the north end of Washington Street - which is just north of Mill Park - on Sunday at around 1:30 p.m.

Augusta Police Deputy Chief Kevin Lully told the KJ that someone discovered remains "beyond the pits" just north of Mill Park Sunday afternoon. Lully said officers were on scene til just after 8 p.m.

Lully told the KJ, the Gardiner PD and the Maine State Police Major Crimes unit were both investigating the case.

Lully told the KJ the public is not in danger.