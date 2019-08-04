AUGUSTA, Maine — Police are investigating hunab remains found off Washington Street in Augusta, according to a report in the Kennebec Journal.
Augusta Police Deputy Chief Kevin Lully told the KJ that someone discovered remains "beyond the pits" just north of Mill Park Sunday afternoon. Lully said officers were on scene til just after 8 p.m.
Lully told the KJ, the Gardiner PD and the Maine State Police Major Crimes unit were both investigating the case.
Lully told the KJ the public is not in danger.