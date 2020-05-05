AUGUSTA, Maine — The Department of Public Safety is the state department that is handling all issues regarding any non-compliant businesses in Maine.

While some states have created special "hotlines" or online pages for people with report violations of coronavirus-related orders, Dept. of Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland says law enforcement is prepared to take down those reports.

"If someone has a complaint or sees a possible violation, they should call their local police department," McCausland says. "The governor's executive orders can be enforced by state, county, and local law enforcement. So if a person has a concern, that's who they should reach out to and law enforcement can take it from there."

McCausland says in the majority of cases so far, non-compliant businesses did not know they were going against the governor's executive order.

"I can tell you our first task is to try to educate," says McCausland. "We're finding that a lot of times when there is a violation, it's a misunderstanding about what the true regulation is."

McCausland says, at this time, he is not worried about reports overwhelming local police departments.

RELATED: Maine salons prepare to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Political Brew: Reopening, revolt, and a repeat

RELATED: Maine Governor Janet Mills' administration revokes Sunday River Brewing Co. license; owner closes restaurant

Under phase one of Gov. Janet Mills' plan to gradually reopen the state, only some businesses are permitted to reopen.

Those businesses include:

Health care from Maine-licensed providers, with recommendations that they prioritize care for patients with time-sensitive conditions; assure the safety of patients, staff, and communities; manage the use of essential resources such as personal protective equipment and testing supplies; and pace re-opening services to the level of community COVID-19 activity, maintaining capacity in our hospitals for potential outbreaks

Personal services: Barber shops, hair salons, and pet grooming

Limited drive-in, stay-in-your-vehicle religious services

Drive-in movie theaters

Outdoor recreation: guided outdoor activities (hunting & fishing) and restricted use of golf and disc golf courses

State parks, state-owned public land trails, and historic sites; although certain coastal state parks will remain closed

Auto dealerships and car washes

--

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus



NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: President Trump visits mask factory in Arizona as coronavirus spreads

RELATED: White House discussing phasing out the coronavirus task force

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Tuesday, May 5

RELATED: Mills administration extends deadline for certain Maine estimated, final fiscal-year tax payments due to coronavirus, COVID-19

RELATED: Whistleblower: US failed to prepare, sought quick virus fix