In just one week police in Maine have arrested two men who were found slumped over the wheel of their cars, one man high on fentanyl in Bangor, the other from heroin in Portland was at a red light with his car still running.

With growing concern about Maine's opioid epidemic and as recreational marijuana becomes readily available, law enforcement and the judicial system in Maine are trying to prepare for the challenges of drug-impaired driving.

And impaired driving crashes and fatalities are on the rise in Maine.

In 2018, 7,500 people were arrested for driving under the influence and 34 people were killed in impaired driving accidents. Some of the accidents were alcohol-related, but a growing number of them involved drugs.

On Wednesday, June 6, law enforcement officers, prosecution, pharmacology, and traffic safety researchers along with AAA Northern New England and the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety held a Maine Impaired Driving Summit.

Scot Mattox, a veteran law enforcement officer and Maine's first traffic safety resource prosecutor, said the effects of alcohol on driving are relatively understood but less is clear about drugs.

Impaired driving caused all of these crashes in Maine in 2018 and 2019

contributed photos

"If I go to a jury and say this person had a 25 nanogram of THC in their blood, the jury is going to be so...," Mattox explains.

Testing drug impairment for both illegal and legal drugs is not as black and white as testing someone's blood alcohol level.

"Drugs affect people differently and their metabolism is different," explains Mattox.

Falmouth Police Detective Mat Yeaton reconstructs accidents and has seen his fair share of OUI crashes.

"It's happening more, it's a dangerous thing, so the more we can get out there and enforce it the better things will be," Yeaton said.

Officials will continue to communicate on how best to investigate and prosecute impaired driving cases but what everyone agreed at the summit is not driving impaired is the safest decision.

"If you feel different, you drive different so in today's day in age with Ubers and all of this stuff there is no excuse to be driving while impaired," Mattox said.