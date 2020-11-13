House fire on Essex Street in Bangor causes extensive damage to building

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

BANGOR, Maine — Around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, State Street in Bangor closed due to a house fire at 56 Essex Street in Bangor.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene. Bangor Fire Department Deputy Chief Eric Pelletier told NEWS CENTER Maine that crews found “heavy fire” on the first floor of the building extending to the second floor.

An aggressive attack was initiated while crews searched and evacuated the building. There is extensive fire and smoke damage to the building. The Red Cross is assisting those who live there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office and the Bangor Fire Department.

Deputy Chief of @BangorFireDept Eric Pelletier confirms they found “heavy fire” on the 1st floor of 56 Essex St and evacuated the building. Pelletier says they will be here for a couple more hours, this is still an active scene. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/EeLwsCM1jd — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) November 13, 2020