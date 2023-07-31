x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Houlton man sentenced after police seize an estimated $89K in drugs

Justin L. Barry, 35, was convicted on July 14 and sentenced to 12 years in prison, with all suspended but five.
Credit: NCM
FILE

HOULTON, Maine — A Houlton man was charged and sentenced after police seized an estimated street value of $89K in drugs following an investigation.

On Jan. 3, Sgt. Travis Smith with Houlton police received an anonymous tip about illegal drug activity that led to a suspected drug trafficker in the Houlton area who was traveling, the Houlton Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the tip, combined with other information, led to a vehicle stop conducted on Smyrna Street in Houlton. After the vehicle stop, an investigation was initiated that resulted in police seizing 892.65 grams (1.96 pounds) of methamphetaminean estimated street value of $89,256. 

Justin L. Barry, 35, of Houlton, was arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses, according to the release.

Barry was convicted on July 14 of aggravated trafficking of schedule drugs (Class A) and unlawful possession of schedule drugs (Class D), the release said. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with all suspended but five.

"Upon his release, Barry will be on probation for 4 additional years," police said in the release Monday.

No additional details have been released.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Trump faces prospect of new criminal charges this week

Before You Leave, Check This Out