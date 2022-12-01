Houlton man charged following stabbing

Jered Sturtevant, 20, was charged with elevated aggravated assault following the Tuesday night incident.

A 22-year-old Houlton man remains in Aroostook County Jail following an alleged stabbing in a Houlton apartment Tuesday night.

Jerad Sturtevant is charged with Class A felony elevated aggravated assault, Houlton Police Chief Timothy B. DeLuca said in a release Friday.

Houlton police went to 22 Smyrna Street just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and found a man had suffered stab wounds. He was taken by ambulance to Houlton Regional Hospital. Police did not release his name and his condition was not available Friday afternoon.

DeLuca said Sturtevant, who was also at the home at the time, was arrested then.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit also assisted with an investigation due to the serious nature of the incident, he said.

Sturtevant is being held on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 surety.