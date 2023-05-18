Homeowner charged after residential fire in Stonington

Investigators arrested George St. Amand, 33, who owned the home. He was charged with arson.

STONINGTON, Maine — A homeowner is facing arson charges following a residential fire in Stonington Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Stonington fire crews responded to a fire at 31 School St., a news release from Maine State Police Lt. Thomas Pickering said.

Once the fire was extinguished, the Stonington Fire Departed requested assistance from the Office of State Fire Marshal, Pickering said.

Investigators with the Office of State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to conduct an investigation. According to the release, the investigation resulted in the arrest of George St. Amand, 33, who owned the home.

St. Amand was taken into custody without incident and charged with class A arson. He was taken to Hancock County Jail and is expected to make an initial court appearance Friday, Pickering said.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office assisted with the arrest, and fire crews from Deer Isle, Sedgwick, Brooklin, and Blue Hill assisted the Stonington crews.