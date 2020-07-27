Homeless man accused of assaulting Portland Reny's employee and robbing the store

Anthony Derrig, 29, was charged with robbery, possession of scheduled drug, violation of conditions of release, and failure to submit to arrest.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department said an employee at the Reny's store on Congress Street was assaulted after confronting a homeless man for shoplifting.

Police said the incident happened just before noon on Saturday.

Anthony Derrig, 29, was charged with robbery, possession of scheduled drug, violation of conditions of release, and failure to submit to arrest.

According to police, Derrig fled with the stolen merchandise after the assault.