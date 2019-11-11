CONWAY, New Hampshire — Police in Conway, N.H., are asking for the public's help in finding a homeless man they believe may be stealing cars.

Police say 20-year-old Nathan Cox has open warrants for his arrest, and police want to question him about vehicles that have been stolen in the area. Police believe Cox has been operating around the New Hampshire towns of Conway and Tamworth, and Fryeburg, Maine.

Police believe Cox has stolen several cars after finding the keys had been left inside. Police say they do not think Cox is a threat to the community, but they are asking if anyone sees him not to approach him but rather call police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding Cox’s location is asked to call the Conway Police Department at (603) 356-5715.

Police are also asking people to remember to keep their vehicles locked even when they are parked at their homes.

