Hollis man convicted of ammunition, probation charges sentenced to 6+ years in prison

Julion Parker, 30, pleaded guilty in September to federal charges of being a felon in possession of ammunition and violation of conditions of release.
HOLLIS, Maine — A Hollis man who pleaded guilty in September to being a felon in possession of ammunition and violating conditions of release was sentenced Monday to 82 months in prison.

Julion Parker, 30, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy to 70 months for the former charge and 12 months for the latter, to be served consecutively, according to a news release from Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheila W. Sawyer.

Parker was convicted in 2019 in the District of New Hampshire for being a felon in possession of firearms, Sawyer said. His supervision was transferred to the District of Maine in 2022.

In April 2022, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant at Parker's home and recovered several rounds of ammunition. He was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to prior felony convictions, Saywer said.

Parker waived indictment and pleaded guilty on September 5, 2022, Sawyer said.

