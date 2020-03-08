Holden Police remind people to lock doors in light of recent burglaries

It's a pretty safe community generally, Greeley said and they don't see a lot of residential burglaries, fortunately

HOLDEN, Maine — Lock your doors. That’s the message from the Holden Police Department after several burglaries over the weekend.

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley said after the burglars went through people’s homes, they went through their vehicles too and ended up stealing one of them.

It's a pretty safe community generally, Greeley said and they don't see a lot of residential burglaries, fortunately. He said there are things people can do to avoid being a target.

“Lock your car doors, lock your home doors whether you're home or not whether your car is in your driveway or not. That's really the simplest things," Greeley said. “Motion sensor lights for when something potentially is going on at night alarm systems are great, at the very least a sticker to give the impression that you have an alarm. I mean really there are a half dozen common sense things can help you avoid becoming a victim.”

@Town_of_Holden Pollice are investigating a residential night-time burglary, committed while the homeowners were home asleep; in addition to a car theft, and a seperate car burglary. In all three cases it appears that neither the home nor cars were locked. #PleaseLockYourDoors pic.twitter.com/tmD93V08un — Holden Police Department (@HoldenPolice) August 2, 2020

Greeley said it's been busy this year and it will probably be a record year in terms of cases and arrests which is unusual for Holden.