A Holden man has been charged with criminal trespass, harassment, criminal mischief and failure to comply with the governor's executive order.

50-year-old Craig Foss went to an acquaintance's home on Route 46 in Bucksport Friday morning.

Bucksport Police say Foss caused a disturbance at the woman's home and struck a parked car in the driveway.

He left before the police arrived.

Foss was later found by police in Holden and charged with criminal trespassing, harassment, criminal mischief and failure to comply with the governor's executive order.

Bucksport Deputy police chief David Winchester said, "We [Bucksport Police] have adopted a policy of educating the public on social distancing and allowing them a chance for self-correction. We are not looking to charge people but this incident here is different because he came to Bucksport specifically to create a problem."

Winchester believes this is the first case in the state since the governor's order.

Foss had a previous harassment charge at the home in January, Winchester said. No word yet on when Foss will appear in court on the charges.

