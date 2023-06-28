Police seek driver in alleged Lisbon hit-and-run after crash with child on bicycle

The 11-year-old boy suffered minor abrasions but was otherwise uninjured.

LISBON, Maine — Police are seeking the public's help in locating the driver who was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon with a child on a bicycle.

The boy, 11, suffered minor abrasions but was otherwise uninjured, Lisbon Chief of Police Ryan McGee said in a statement.

The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 196, when a boy riding his bicycle across the crosswalk was reportedly struck by an "older dark-colored SUV that had a 'white' rear quarter panel on the left side of the vehicle," the release stated.

The bicycle was damaged in the crash, and emergency medical officials evaluated the boy as a precaution before the boy was picked up by family members.

An investigation is underway, and Lisbon police said they would be reviewing any available home or business video surveillance from the area.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident or any witnesses to the crash to call them at 207-353-2500 ext. 1.