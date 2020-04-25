HIRAM, Maine — A Hiram man is dead after an armed confrontation with police Saturday.

Colonel John Coty, Maine State Police Commander, said 59-yr-old Reed Rickabaugh was shot and killed by members of the Maine State Police Tactical Team after he exited his home and exchanged gunfire with the officers.

Coty said the incident began on Thursday evening when a neighbor of Rickabaugh claimed bullets had struck their home.

After a conversation with Rickabaugh, Oxford County Sheriff's Department deputies left the area. Coty said when the deputies returned Friday afternoon, Rickabaugh was armed and shot at the deputies, striking their vehicles.

Coty said as resources gather throughout the evening Friday and into Saturday morning, Rickabaugh shot at police, striking vehicles multiple times.

Around 10:45 Saturday morning, Coty said Rickabaugh exited his home and exchanged gunfire with members of the tactical team. Corporals GJ Nagle and Paul Casey returned fire and killed Rickabaugh.

As is protocol, both officers have been placed on paid leave of absence and the Maine attorney general's office will lead the investigation.

STATE POLICE PRESS CONFERENCE

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Some states begin easing lockdowns as coronavirus weakens in Asia

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 updates: Saturday April 25, 2020

RELATED: Bullet fired through the window of a Lewiston home, suspects arrested

RELATED: As some states ease lockdowns, US COVID-19 death toll passes 50,000

RELATED: Fast Eddie's Drive-In opens early to serve the community during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic