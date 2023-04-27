Teens accused of vandalizing about 25 cemetery gravestones in New Hampshire

The teens are facing criminal charges in juvenile court, Hampton Police Capt. Anthony Azarian said.

HAMPTON, N.H. — Five teenagers have been accused of spray painting racial slurs, profanity, anti-law enforcement messages and other graffiti on about 25 gravestones in a New Hampshire cemetery.

The teens are facing criminal charges in juvenile court, Hampton Police Capt. Anthony Azarian said.

Police said the vandalism took place at the High Street Cemetery across from Hampton Academy in March.

The messages were sprayed in red and black paint. Azarian said police believe spray paint cans found at the scene were taken from a local hardware store. Video camera footage from the store and nearby was reviewed by investigators.

Azarian also said similar graffiti was found in a bathroom at the Hampton Lane Memorial Library.