VERONA ISLAND, Maine — Kayson Harvey, 22, of New York City was arrested on Monday, on Verona Island and charged with trafficking heroin.

Police say, more than $10,000 worth of heroin was found in bulk form and small, prepackaged bags after they searched a car on West Side Drive. Police also found $3,400 in cash, which they believe is drug money.

Harvey's arrest was a result of a joint investigation between Bucksport Police, Hancock Sheriff's Deputies, and Maine Drug Enforcement that led to the car being stopped.

Harvey was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Police say more arrests could be made as this drug distribution investigation continues.