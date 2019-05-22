DANFORTH, Maine — A burglar or burglars stole in less than a month about $60,000 in items from a property on Springfield Road in Danforth.

Maine State Police said Wednesday troopers are investigating the burglary and are asking for assistance from the general public.

Some of the items are unique, troopers said, and are valued to be about $60,000. They believe it took several trips to remove them between May 1-17.

Located in northern Washington County, the town of Danforth is neighbored by Aroostook County's Weston and Bancroft to its north, T8 R4 to its west and Grand Lake to the east along the U.S.-Canada border.

Among other things, the following items were stolen:

1959 Willys Jeep Original plates 50-126 Blue No doors Only window front Spare tire for Jeep

John Deer 1530 farm tractors 175 front bucket loader attachment Rear attachment bush hog/mower deck

1989 Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile Blue 3,500 miles

2018 Toro TimeCutter Zero Turn lawn mower 50” wide deck Fabricated deck Plastic discharge deflector removed Bought new August 2018 for $3,765

John Deer model 145 riding lawn mower

1987 Suzuki 185 Quadrunner Red Plate # 21-710 Serial # JSAAF41A8F2104373

1987 Suzuki 125 Quadrunner Red Plate # 21-713 Serial # JSAAG41A6F2100585

Remington Model 522 Viper 10 shot clips 20" barrel Black

20 GA single shot gun

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these items or information of who may have taken them is asked to contact Maine State Police at 207-973-3700 and ask for Trooper Barnard or Trooper Lander.