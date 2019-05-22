DANFORTH, Maine — A burglar or burglars stole in less than a month about $60,000 in items from a property on Springfield Road in Danforth.
Maine State Police said Wednesday troopers are investigating the burglary and are asking for assistance from the general public.
Some of the items are unique, troopers said, and are valued to be about $60,000. They believe it took several trips to remove them between May 1-17.
Located in northern Washington County, the town of Danforth is neighbored by Aroostook County's Weston and Bancroft to its north, T8 R4 to its west and Grand Lake to the east along the U.S.-Canada border.
Among other things, the following items were stolen:
- 1959 Willys Jeep
- Original plates 50-126
- Blue
- No doors
- Only window front
- Spare tire for Jeep
- John Deer 1530 farm tractors
- 175 front bucket loader attachment
- Rear attachment bush hog/mower deck
- 1989 Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile
- Blue
- 3,500 miles
- 2018 Toro TimeCutter Zero Turn lawn mower
- 50” wide deck
- Fabricated deck
- Plastic discharge deflector removed
- Bought new August 2018 for $3,765
- John Deer model 145 riding lawn mower
- 1987 Suzuki 185 Quadrunner
- Red
- Plate # 21-710
- Serial # JSAAF41A8F2104373
- 1987 Suzuki 125 Quadrunner
- Red
- Plate # 21-713
- Serial # JSAAG41A6F2100585
- Remington Model 522 Viper
- 10 shot clips
- 20" barrel
- Black
- 20 GA single shot gun
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these items or information of who may have taken them is asked to contact Maine State Police at 207-973-3700 and ask for Trooper Barnard or Trooper Lander.