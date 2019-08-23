BUCKFIELD, Maine — A Hartford man involved in a fatal crash two months ago in Buckfield has been charged with manslaughter, accused of drinking and driving.

Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart said Jarek Boyd, accompanied by an attorney, turned himself into the jail Friday in South Paris.

Boyd, 27, is charged with manslaughter and operating under the influence of alcohol. He's being held without bail until his initial court appearance.

The June 16 crash involved two cars and happened around 1 a.m. on Streaked Mountain Road near North Whitman School Road.

Deputies said Boyd's Chevrolet Camaro collided with a Buick Lucerne, driven by Lisa Gabarra, 59, of Orrington. She had two passengers in her car: John Gabarra, 64, also of Orrington, and 86-year-old Donna Cook.

John Gabarra was fatally injured in the crash.

Both Lisa Gabarra and Cook were seriously injured.

Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, the sheriff's office said.