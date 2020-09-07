Harrison house saved, garage destroyed by fire

The fire happened at 615 Edes Falls Road in Harrison Wednesday afternoon

HARRISON, Maine — One person, a firefighter, was hurt after a fire in Harrison Wednesday night.

A call came in around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday for a lightning strike at 615 Edes Falls Road in Harrison. When the first crews arrived, they found the garage fully involved and spreading to the house.

Homeowner Tonya Stanton said it was the loudest thing she’s ever heard.

“It was really scary because it snapped inside of the house, and we thought it was in the kitchen, and so we're like 'let’s get out of the kitchen so we’ll go to the living room'," Stanton said.

Water supply crews successfully saved the main house. The garage, however, is a total loss.