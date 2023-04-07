Search underway in Massachusetts in connection to Harmony Montgomery case

In August, police announced they believed the 5-year-old was killed in Manchester, New Hampshire, in early December 2019. Her remains have not been found.

REVERE, Massachusetts — Law enforcement agencies are searching a location in Revere, Massachusetts, on Friday as part of the investigation into the death of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery.

Authorities didn’t know Harmony was missing until November 2021. In August, police announced they believed she was killed in Manchester, New Hampshire, in early December 2019. Her remains have not been found.

The law enforcement agencies involved in Friday's search include Massachusetts State Police and New Hampshire's Manchester Police Department, according to a release from the Office of the New Hampshire Attorney General.

Massachusetts State Police said 18 troopers, K-9 and drone units were searching wetlands along Route 107 in Revere. State police said the search started shortly after 9 a.m.

"Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time," the release stated. "Officials caution against any speculation related to the potential results of this search."

Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, pleaded not guilty in October to a second-degree murder charge alleging he killed the child in 2019 by repeatedly striking her in the head with a closed fist, according to court paperwork filed by his New Hampshire attorneys. Montgomery, 32, also pleaded not guilty to falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and witness tampering in the death of his daughter.

Last month, Adam Montgomery was indicted on unrelated gun charges.

In November, Harmony's stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, pleaded guilty to two charges alleging that she lied to a grand jury about working at a doughnut shop on Nov. 30, 2019, the day she said she last saw Harmony.

Kayla Montgomery also agreed to cooperate with prosecutors who charged her estranged husband. In exchange, prosecutors dropped charges that Montgomery lied to state health officials about having the child in her care in order to collect welfare benefits and that she received stolen firearms.