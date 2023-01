“We have nothing to do with this organization and they do not support us," the Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page.

Example video title will go here for this video

HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam asking Mainers for money to go towards a police association.

The scam consists of someone calling people and asking them to donate to the National Police and Troopers Association, according to a post on the Hancock County Sheriff's Department’s Facebook Page.