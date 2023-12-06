Arrest made in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in Southwest Harbor

A passerby found a woman's body in a ditch the following day and reported it to law enforcement officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published June 12, 2023.

An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal hit-and-run crash in June that killed a woman in Southwest Harbor.

Amber Robbins, 35, of Tremont, was fatally hit by a vehicle while she was walking along Main Street on the evening of June 10, but the driver of the vehicle reportedly did not stop, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Thursday in a news release.

A passerby found Robbins' body in a ditch the following day and reported it to law enforcement officials.

Robbins died from blunt force trauma, according to a report from the chief medical examiner.

The suspect in the hit-and-run crash, 31-year-old John Holdsworth, of Hancock, was arrested Thursday morning and brought to the Hancock County Jail, and he faces a manslaughter charge, the release stated.

Holdsworth's first court appearance is expected to take place Friday, and the case is being prosecuted by the Hancock County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation was conducted by several agencies.