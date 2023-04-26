Hancock couple charged with drug trafficking

Jacob Carney, 32, and Crystal Carney, 37, were charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs, a release from the MDEA said.

HANCOCK, Maine — A Hancock couple was charged with drug trafficking on April 25 after an investigation into fentanyl distribution in Hancock County led to a traffic stop.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency special agents part of the Downeast Task Force launched an investigation "involving the sale of the highly addictive and deadly drug fentanyl by Jacob and Crystal Carney" in September 2022, a news release from the MDEA said.

"This investigation included a number of undercover purchases of fentanyl from the pair in Hancock County," the release said.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on April 25, investigators with the MDEA, with assistance from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, conducted a vehicle stop on Buttermilk Road in Lamoine of a vehicle containing the Carneys, according to the release.

Jacob Carney, 32, and Crystal Carney, 37, were arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs (fentanyl), the MDEA said.

"Following these arrests, MDEA agents accompanied by Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on the Carney’s residence on Thistle Lane in Hancock," the release said.

As a result of the search warrant, agents seized around 46 grams of fentanyl, $6900 in suspected drug proceeds, and a 2016 Kawasaki off-road motorcycle that agents determined was traded for fentanyl, the MDEA said.

The MDEA said the estimated street value of the fentanyl seized was around $7000.

Agents also said a child was in the home at the time of the search warrant execution, and a referral was made to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Jacob and Crystal Carney were taken to the Hancock County Jail, but a bail commissioner reportedly refused to set bail, as the two are currently out on bail, according to the release.

Jacob Carney was reportedly out on six sets of bail, and Crystal Carney was out on three sets of bail.

"Both are expected to make an initial court appearance this week in Hancock County," the MDEA said.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Ellsworth Police Department assisted the MDEA in this investigation.