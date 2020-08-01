ELLSWORTH, Maine — A Hancock County man has been sentenced to one year behind bars for his role in the death and torture of a dog.

Justin Chipman was found guilty on all the charges including aggravated cruelty to animals in Hancock County Superior Court in Ellsworth in November. The Hancock County District Attorney’s office said on Wednesday Chipman received a 3-year, all but 1-year suspended sentence and 1-year of probation. Chipman is also not allowed to have contact with the Torrey family, the dog’s owners.

Franky's death in Winter Harbor in August of 2018 sparked public outrage and a bill to create a state law.

Frankie the dog was killed in August of 2018

NCM

The other man that was facing charges for the brutal torture and death of Franky the pug was arrested on Sunday.

According to a release from the Gouldsboro Police Department's Facebook page, Nathan Burke was arrested after violating bail conditions stemming from the Franky case.

A third person, Maria Lockhart of Winter Harbor, pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension or prosecution was sentenced on Monday. Lockhart admitted to helping two men accused of killing a dog avoid police.

Burke is due back in court next month.

RELATED: Family says Frankie's not the only victim in animal abuse case

RELATED: Tortured, murdered dog case going to trial

RELATED: Tortured, murdered dog sparks new bill

RELATED: Second man responsible for Franky the pug's death in custody