HAMPTON, New Hampshire — The death of a man in Hampton, New Hampshire over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.

Police were called to an apartment in Hampton on Saturday, April 20, where they found 34-year-old Juan Astacio Gonzalez unconscious with obvious injuries. Gonzalez was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide but police are withholding further details as they investigate.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the New Hampshire State Police at (603) 223-4381