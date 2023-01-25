Hampden man sentenced for possession of child sex abuse materials

Kevin MacVicar, 31, pleaded guilty on Aug. 12, 2022, a release said.

HAMPDEN, Maine — A Hampden man received a seven-year sentence in a Bangor courtroom on Wednesday for the possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Kevin MacVicar, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker to 84 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said Wednesday.

MacVicar previously pleaded guilty on Aug. 12, 2022, the release said.

In addition to the sentencing, MacVicar was ordered to pay $29,000 in restitution, according to the release.

Court records show that MacVicar was in possession of child pornography on his electronic storage devices and cell phone sometime between February 2015 and February 2021, the release states.

MacVicar reportedly got the images and videos from the internet, as well as by "participating in online forums dedicated to child sexual abuse material," according to Wednesday's release.

"Some of the images depicted children under 12," the release reported.

MacVicar's case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.