Hampden man pleads guilty to possessing child sexual abuse materials

Kevin MacVicar, 31, now faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and up to a lifetime of supervised release, a release says.

BANGOR, Maine — On Friday, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced a Hampden man pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual abuse materials in the U.S. District Court in Bangor.

According to a news release issued Friday by the U.S. District Attorney’s Office District of Maine, court records indicate that approximately between February 2015 and February 2021, Kevin MacVicar, 31, of Hampden, "possessed child pornography on his cell phone and electronic storage devices."

"MacVicar had obtained the images and videos from the internet, including by participating in online forums dedicated to child sexual abuse material," the release stated. "Some of the images depicted children under 12."

The release stated MacVicar now faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. He also faces up to a lifetime of supervised release.

"He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office," the release stated. "A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors."

According to the release, Homeland Security Investigations investigated this case.

