Hampden man arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails at Bangor apartment building

BANGOR, Maine — A Hampden man has been arrested and charged with Arson and Attempted Murder.

On Thursday, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bangor Police Department arrested Sunil Jones, 18, of Hampden.

Police say on January 13, around 8:40 p.m. the Bangor Fire Department responded to a fire at a 10 unit apartment building located at 208 French Street in Bangor.

According to officials, a bottle filled with what they believed was filled with a fire accelerant, had been thrown at a window in the apartment building resulting in fire damage to the window casing.

The Fire Marshal's office, Bangor Police, Hampden Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and members of the U.S. Bureaus of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives all worked on the investigation and arrest.

Jones will have a bail hearing on Friday in Bangor Court. Currently, he is being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

