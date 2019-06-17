PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — An Augusta man was arrested on a drug-related charge Saturday night after a half-pound of heroin-fentanyl was seized from the vehicle he was driving.

New Hampshire state troopers made the speeding violation traffic stop along Interstate 95 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, around 7:45 p.m., at which time one trooper observed evidence of recent drug use "within plain view."

Those in the vehicle gave consent to a roadside search, troopers said, and about a half-pound of suspected heroin-fentanyl was seized.

State police said the owner of the drugs was identified as Edson Wilson, 42, of Augusta. He was arrested on a charge of possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, processed by police and subsequently released.

Wilson was scheduled to be arraigned in court next week.

Further charges may be forthcoming, police said.

The case remained under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Trooper 1st Class Brian Gacek at 603-679-3333.