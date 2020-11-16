Gun among items stolen in a rash of vehicle break-ins in Rockland

Rockland police have recovered the stolen gun from this recent string of vehicle burglaries and one juvenile has been charged.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Over the past several days, the Rockland Police Department has taken multiple reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles.

These thefts, which include the theft of a gun, have been occurring during the overnight hours and all of them have involved unlocked vehicles, according to police.

Rockland police have recovered the stolen gun from this recent string of vehicle burglaries and one juvenile has been charged. The department said it continues to be vigilant, patrolling the streets at all hours of the night.

That being said, Rockland police are asking that citizens stay alert to this threat and do their part by locking their vehicles, even when they are parked in a driveway. The overwhelming majority of vehicle burglaries in Rockland involve unlocked vehicles, according to police.

"Victims or witness often say that they heard something or saw someone suspicious but they didn’t call us at the time, thinking someone else would call or they did not want to bother us," the Rockland Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday. "PLEASE if you see something, say something. We are here 24/7 to keep you and this City safe, but we cannot do it alone. You can help by keeping your vehicles locked and by calling ANYTIME to report an incident or suspicious person."