Longtime bookkeeper charged with embezzling more than $900,000 from Medford company

Terri Moulton, the former bookkeeper for DeWitt Machine & Fabrication in Medford, allegedly stole the money over three years.

BANGOR, Maine — The former bookkeeper for a Medford company was charged Monday with theft and forgery of more than $900,000 from her employer.

Terri Moulton, 51, remained at Piscataquis County Jail on Tuesday on class B felony charges of theft and forgery, according to the Piscataquis County District Attorney's office.

In February, Anson DeWitt of DeWitt Machine & Fabrication reported to the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office that Moulton was embezzling money from his company, according to a release.

Investigators said Moulton, who was the bookkeeper for more than 12 years, forged checks, made unauthorized ATM withdrawals and unauthorized purchases, and paid her personal bills on the company's debit card. She also allegedly paid her power and car insurance bills.

Investigators said records show Moulton forged payroll checks multiple times in one week on several occasions, and paid for more than $122,000 in work on her personal vehicle in just more than two years.