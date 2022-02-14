Guilford man indicted for attempted murder

Tory A. Littlefield, 41, also faces charges including domestic violence assault, criminal threatening and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — A Piscataquis County grand jury has indicted a Guilford man for Class A felony attempted murder and other charges in connection with an alleged assault at his home last month.

Tory A. Littlefield, 41, also was indicted on charges of domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and criminal mischief, all Class C felonies, as well as misdemeanor domestic violence assault.

Prosecutors said the alleged victim called police the night of Jan. 21 to say Littlefield shot at her with a handgun inside their home.

At a Jan. 24 arraignment, Littlefield's attorney argued for a reduced bail amount, saying he was a U.S. Marine for eight years and is now disabled.

However, the Piscataquis County district attorney's office said bail was set high because Littlefield threatened to kill the woman and burn her home down.