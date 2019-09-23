BANGOR, Maine — A Guatemalan man, who had been deported from the U.S. three times previously, now faces felony charges after being arrested in Bangor.

U.S. Border Patrol agents stationed in Houlton say they determined Mateo Carmelo-Bartolo was illegally in the U.S. when they came upon him in Bangor on Sept. 19.

Agents arrested Carmelo-Bartolo and took him to Houlton for processing.

Authorities say Carmelo-Bartolo was deported from Laredo,Texas in 2007 and again in 2010 from Phoenix, Arizona. In 2013 he illegally re-entered the U.S. near Rio Bravo, Texas and admitted it to agents.

“Re-entry after deportation is a serious violation of our laws,” said Jason Owens, Chief Patrol Agent of the Border Patrol in Maine. “Identifying and removing those who knowingly and repeatedly violate our immigration laws is one of our top priorities.”

