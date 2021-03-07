Group in a standoff that has closed I-95 near Wakefield, MA all night was headed to Maine, according to officials

According to Massachusetts officials, eight 'heavily armed' men ran from a traffic stop on I-95 near Wakefield. Officials say I-95 will be closed for a while

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A group of heavily-armed men refused to comply with law enforcement officers following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Massachusetts, police said.

Eight men armed with rifles and handguns exited a vehicle during a stop along Route 128/I-95, Wakefield police said. The men claimed to be from a group "that does not recognize our laws" and headed into a wooded area.

In a press conference Saturday morning, officials said the group of men told officers they were headed from Rhode Island to Maine "for training." Officials did not detail any other connection to Maine.

Massachusetts State Police said the men were "refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons," when they ran from the officer.

Two of the suspects were arrested a short time later.

The Massachusetts State Police tweeted, "Two suspects have been arrested by members of NEMLEC on North Ave, Wakefield. MSP has taken custody of and transported them to one of our barracks. The situation is ongoing w/remaining members of the group. We continue to work to resolve the situation peacefully."

According to the Twitter bio, the NEMLEC is, "a consortium of 65 municipal police/sheriff agencies providing LE support services to member agencies in Essex/Middlesex Counties (890 sq mi) in MA."

We will brief media at approximately 8:10 am at the staging area at the 99 Restaurant, 10 Main St., Stoneham. https://t.co/7GI2Zp6Ygw — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021

According to our media partners at NBC10 in Boston, the FBI Boston Division said it is "fully engaged" with its state and local partners, but said it had no further comment on the situation given that it is still ongoing.

Route 95 in Wakefield is still shut down in both directions, state police said. They said some commuter services will be impacted as well.

Residents in Wakefield and nearby Reading were advised to lock their doors and shelter in place.

Wakefield police said in its statement that no threats had been made but the men were considered armed and dangerous.