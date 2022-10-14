Greenville man sentenced for possession of child sex abuse materials Friday

Eugene Murray, 28, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, and five years of supervised release.

BANGOR, Maine — A Greenville man was sentenced on Friday for possession of child sexual abuse materials after pleading guilty in November 2021.

Eugene Murray, 28, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Bangor for possession of child sexual abuse materials, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr. sentenced Murray to 12 months and one day in prison and five years of supervised release, the release stated.

He reportedly pleaded guilty on Nov. 1, 2021.

"According to court records, beginning in January 2019, Murray began communicating with an undercover FBI agent on Kik Messenger in a chat group that appeared to have an interest in children and child pornography," the release stated.

Murray admitted to viewing child pornography when a search warrant was executed at his home after he posted a link to child sexual abuse materials, according to the release.

"A forensic examination of his phone revealed links to images," according to the release.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI.