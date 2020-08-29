Greenville couple dead in murder-suicide

An investigation determined that Stephen Coffman shot his wife, Linda, and then shot himself.

GREENVILLE, Maine — The Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta has determined a Greenville couple's death as a murder-suicide.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded to the residence of Stephen Coffman, 71, and Linda Coffman, 73, at 18 Beech Street Friday to investigate their deaths. The couple purchased the home in March of 2018.

Their remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta.

The Medical Examiner’s office concluded that both Stephen and Linda died as a result of gunshot wounds. The investigation has determined that this was a murder-suicide. Investigators have established that Stephen shot his wife and then shot himself. Investigators believe the last time anyone had contact with the couple was in June of this year.

If anyone has information about Stephen or Linda or had any contact with them, please contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit by calling 207-973-3700 x9.