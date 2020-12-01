GRAY, Maine — Joseph Dubay, 64, of Gray has been charged with four counts of false public report after an investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center received a 911 call from an unknown man who reported that a snowmobile had crashed through the ice on Crystal Lake in Gray.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, no other information was provided and the caller quickly disconnected. Officials said the call was made using a "911-only" cell phone. These phones are not tied to an active wireless account and have no associated phone number, thus making it difficult to locate and establish the caller's identity.

Cumberland County Sheriff's deputies responded to Crystal Lake to investigate, along with Gray Fire Department, Raymond Fire Department, and the Maine Warden Service. After a thorough search of the area, no evidence was found to support the caller's claim.

During the investigation, deputies located Dubay in his vehicle at the Crystal Lake beach parking lot. After questioning Dubay, deputies determined that the claim of a snowmobile crashing through the ice was fabricated and charged him with filing a false public report. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Dubay remained in the area to watch the emergency response after making the false report.

Also during the investigation, deputies determined that the incident had similarities to at least three other 911 incidents that were determined to be hoaxes. Deputies said these calls occurred in the towns of Raymond and Gray, and ranged as far back as May 2019. The reports alleged structure fires and other police and medical emergencies. Deputies said those reports also elicited heavy response from fire departments, EMS, and law enforcement.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, false public report is a class D misdemeanor that is punishable by up to a year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine. Dubay is charged with four counts of false public report.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said it continues to investigate whether Dubay is responsible for other false reports.

Dubay is scheduled to appear in Portland District Court on March 11.