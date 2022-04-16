Gray man arrested, charged with drug possession in Westbrook

According to a Westbrook Police Department Facebook post, Jason Fanjoy initially resisted arrest and allegedly tried to grab an officer's gun Thursday.

WESTBROOK, Maine — A Gray man was arrested and charged with drug possession in Westbrook Thursday, according to Westbrook Police Department's Facebook post on Saturday.

According to the post, officers with the Westbrook Police Department arrested Jason Fanjoy, 44, at the Walgreens parking lot located on Main Street, around 5:40 p.m., for engaging in “drug activity.”

Police said that Fanjoy initially resisted arrest and allegedly tried to grab an officer’s gun during the confrontation.

According to the Facebook post, officers found methamphetamine in his vehicle after a search.