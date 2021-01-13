Gravestones vandalized at Maine cemetery

10 gravestones were vandalized. Six of them belonged to children who died before the age of 13.

WATERBORO, Maine — Police are looking into who vandalized gravestones at Roberts-Wakefield Cemetery in Waterboro.

10 gravestones have been vandalized. Six of them belong to children who died before the age of 13.

The gravestones were spray-painted with vulgar images and words. Police said they don't have any leads, but believe it may be kids who did it.

The town administrator said he also posted about it on social media in hopes to catch the perpetrators and make them pay to clean up the vandalism.