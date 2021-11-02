x
GPS takes South Portland taxi driver to the river

Joseph R. Pasqualina, 26, of Portland, was arrested for being under the influence of prescription and nonprescription drugs Wednesday morning.
Credit: South Portland Police

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A South Portland taxi driver's GPS landed him partially in a river early Wednesday morning.

Around 4:00 a.m., South Portland Police and Rescue Personal responded to the area of Alpine Street and removed the driver, Joseph R. Pasqualina, 26, of Portland.

Officers placed the Pasqualina through Standard Field Sobriety Tests and arrested him for operating under the influence.

A drug recognition expert conducted an evaluation and determined that Pasqualina was under the influence of prescription and nonprescription drugs.

