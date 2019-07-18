SULLIVAN, Maine — A Gouldsboro man has been charged with arson after a stolen SUV was found burned in Franklin earlier this month.

26-year-old Christopher Whynott was arrested and charged Wednesday night.

Fire investigators said the incident took place on July 7th when Whynott took a 2006 Dodge Durango from a home on the Bert Gray Road in Sullivan and was later found off the Alder Brook Road in Franklin, destroyed by fire.

Whynott is charged with arson, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and three counts of violating conditions of release from a prior arrest. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail.