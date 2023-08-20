x
Gorham woman faces multiple charges in Westbrook car vs. motorcycle crash

The 54-year-old woman reportedly attempted to flee the scene, police said.
WESTBROOK, Maine — A Gorham woman faces multiple charges in a Westbrook crash involving a motorcycle Monday afternoon. 

At approximately 12:39 p.m., Westbrook police responded to the intersection of Westbrook Arterial and Larrabee Road for a car vs. motorcycle crash, according to a news release from the Westbrook Police Department.

The driver of the car identified as Barbara Owens Dewitt, 54, of Gorham, reportedly attempted to flee the scene while police were investigating. 

Dewitt was taken into custody after her vehicle was stopped on William Clarke Drive near Hannaford, police said. 

Dewitt now reportedly faces charges of eluding an officer, aggravated leaving the scene of an accident, and OUI.

"The motorcycle operator was injured but thankfully the injuries were not too serious," police said.

Posted by Westbrook Maine Police Department on Sunday, August 20, 2023

