GLENBURN, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Cressy Ave. in Glenburn early Tuesday morning after a woman called 911 and reported that her 17-year-old grandson was at her home, along with 3 others, and began smashing items and threatened her with a firearm.

Penobscot County Chief Deputy William Birch said the woman was able to safely escape from the home. When deputies arrived the 4 subjects, who were still in the residence, refused to cooperate and a brief stand-off ensued.

Penobscot County Deputies, Bangor PD and the Maine State Police, surrounded the residence and made contact with the individuals inside. Birch said shortly after the 4 people peacefully exited the residence and were taken into custody without incident.

Photo Michelle Brasslet

Birch said Isaiah Delosa, 19, of Glenburn, Kayla Spain,18, of Brewer, along with a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male have all be charged with Class B Robbery. Span has been released on bail. Delosa remains at the Penobscot County Jail.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident.

