Police arrest Glenburn man on charges related to drug, firearm possession

Ryan Thibodeau, 37, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 18 as a result of a traffic stop.

BANGOR, Maine — A Glenburn man was arrested on charges related to drug and firearm possession after a traffic stop on Friday, Nov. 18.

Bangor police arrested 37-year-old Ryan Thibodeau after detecting illegal drugs in the vehicle operated by Thibodeau with assistance from a K-9 partner, according to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department.

"Thibodeau had recently been the subject of multiple area inter-agency information sharing memos stating he may be in possession of drugs and firearms and may be seeking an armed confrontation with law enforcement," the release stated.

Officers reportedly found illegal drugs on Thibodeau's person, along with illegal drugs and a loaded handgun found in the vehicle after he was detained and searched.

Due to previous criminal convictions, Thibodeau is not allowed to possess a firearm, the release stated.

Thibodeau is being charged with aggravated trafficking of a scheduled drug, Class A felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Class C felony, and was booked into the Penobscot County Jail.