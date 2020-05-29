HARPSWELL, Maine — Part of a popular scenic walking trail in Harpswell has been vandalized with graffiti.

"During a time when everyone is looking for that peaceful escape, its disappointing that some are not aware of the consequences of their actions," Harpswell Marine Resources and Harbor Management wrote in a Facebook post Thursday.

Photos show the coastal rocks of Giant's Stairs in Harpswell covered in yellow, pink, and green spray paint.

The town of Harpswell has been made aware of the issue. Anyone with information is asked to contact the town of Harpswell or the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Harpswell Marine Resources and Harbor Management

Here's how the trail is described on the town of Harpswell's website:

"For dramatic coastal scenery in Harpswell, nothing beats the Giant’s Stairs. Named for its interesting geologic history, the Giant’s Stairs trail follows the rocky coastline with gorgeous views of eastern Casco Bay, often with crashing waves glinting in the sunlight. On any given day you might see rafts of ducks, foraging harbor seals, or a lobster boat hauling traps."

"The rock formations here are a geologist’s dream, but even a layman can appreciate the gigantic forces that shaped this coastline going back 500 million years. Layers of mud formed the original sedimentary rock, along with deposits of minerals that later crystallized into quartz and garnet. Movements in the Earth’s crust pushed the rock layers upward, causing massive buckling and cracking. Gradually, hot magma from deep below the surface flowed into one large crack and formed a vertical seam of dark basalt rock, known to scientists as an “intrusive volcanic dike."

RELATED: Police: Teen faces charges in vandalism on Plymouth Rock

RELATED: Plymouth rock landmark vandalized ahead of 400th anniversary

RELATED: Vandal defaces UMaine's King Plaza, police offer reward for info

RELATED: Augusta police searching for vandal of fallen officer's grave