Georgia woman with loaded handgun stopped by TSA at Bangor International Airport

A woman attempted to bring a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets onto a flight on Saturday.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says officers at the Bangor International Airport stopped a woman from bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight on Saturday.

TSA detected the .380 caliber handgun in her handbag; it was loaded with six bullets.

The woman reportedly told officials she didn't know she had the gun with her and thought she was carrying a different bag. The woman had driven from her home in Georgia to Maine and was set to fly home when TSA intercepted the gun.

Bangor Police were notified and allowed the woman to give the gun to a friend who was not flying.

“The public should feel reassured that our TSA officers continue to remain vigilant in performing their security duties during this pandemic,” Bob Allison, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Maine, said in a statement. “Gun owners should know where their firearm is at all times. There is really no excuse for trying to bring a handgun onto an airplane where someone would have access to it during a flight.”

This was the first gun caught by TSA at the Bangor International Airport this year. There have been two guns caught by TSA this year at the Portland International Jetport.

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018. Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.