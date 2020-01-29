AUGUSTA, Maine — Dylan Ketcham, 21, was charged with murder Wednesday morning following the death of the man he shot on Saturday in Gardiner. Ketcham made his first court appearance on Wednesday in Augusta.

Jordan Johnson, 22, died as a result of his injuries Tuesday evening. The stabbing victim, Caleb Trudeau, remains hospitalized for his injuries.

Maine State Police Detective Sarah Ferland submitted an affidavit to the court stating that she has probable cause to believe Ketcham committed the murder.

Det. Ferland says that Trudeau’s injuries included “several lacerations on the left side of his body, including his should, clavicle, and arms.” She continues with the details that both of his wrists were “severed through to the bone and attached to his forearms by skin only.”

Police initially thought a machete was used in the stabbing but the new court affidavit says a Bowie knife, which is about the size of a machete, was used in the attack.

Gardiner Police questioned Ketcham after he was arrested and charged with elevated aggravated assault shortly after the incident on Saturday. Ketcham eventually admitted to shooting Johnson and stabbing Trudeau in “self-defense.” According to the statement by Det. Ferland Ketcham later admitted to police that he went too far and knew he “fucked up.”

Ketcham told police he stole the gun used in the shooting from his sister on Thursday. The gun was recovered in the snow near where the shooting took place.

Police recovered the Bowie knife from a dumpster along the path near the scene.

Ketcham is being held without bail. So far, there is no word on any possible motive in the case.